Flooding closes Manogue High School campus

(KOLO)
By Steve Timko
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 4:34 PM PDT
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Flooding has closed the Bishop Manogue High School campus.

There will be no classes Monday or Tuesday, the high school announced Sunday. Virtual learning begins Wednesday and goes through Friday.

Regular classes are expected to resume on campus on Tuesday, Sept. 6, after the holiday weekend.

The flooding was discovered Sunday and appears to be from a water line break at the south end of campus.

