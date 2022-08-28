Flooding closes Manogue High School campus

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Flooding has closed the Bishop Manogue High School campus.

There will be no classes Monday or Tuesday, the high school announced Sunday. Virtual learning begins Wednesday and goes through Friday.

Regular classes are expected to resume on campus on Tuesday, Sept. 6, after the holiday weekend.

The flooding was discovered Sunday and appears to be from a water line break at the south end of campus.

Miner families, campus is temporarily closed due to flooding. There will be no classes, Mon. 8.29 & Tue. 8.30. Virtual learning starts 8.31-9.2. Please keep our school in your prayers. Students & faculty have been sent additional info. Learn more here: https://t.co/GbrE5fRlDC — Bishop Manogue (@BishopManogue48) August 28, 2022

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.