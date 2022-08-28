Cherry Gulch Fire northwest of Winnemucca reaches 15,786 acres

WINNEMUCCA, Nev. (KOLO) -The Cherry Gulch Fire in northern Humboldt County has grown to 15,786 acres and is 50 percent contained, the Bureau of Land Management reported Saturday afternoon.

It started Friday afternoon and is about 122 miles northwest of Winnemucca in the Pine Forest Range.

Wind gusts and low humidity helped the fire grow, according to the National Weather Service.

The BLM reported aircraft, heavy equipment, fire engines and hand crews are battling the fire. Terrain is also a problem.

A rather scary scene surrounding the Alta Peak fire camera courtesy of @AlertWildfire in northern Humboldt county. This is in our neighbor @NWSElko area, but since weather is quiet enough we can show you this impressive 15min time-lapse! #nvwx #CherryGulchFire pic.twitter.com/rk4X5Tc2yr — NWS Reno (@NWSReno) August 27, 2022

