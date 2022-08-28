Cherry Gulch Fire northwest of Winnemucca reaches 15,786 acres

Cherry Gulch Fire
Cherry Gulch Fire(Bureau of Land Management)
By Steve Timko
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 5:50 PM PDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WINNEMUCCA, Nev. (KOLO) -The Cherry Gulch Fire in northern Humboldt County has grown to 15,786 acres and is 50 percent contained, the Bureau of Land Management reported Saturday afternoon.

It started Friday afternoon and is about 122 miles northwest of Winnemucca in the Pine Forest Range.

Wind gusts and low humidity helped the fire grow, according to the National Weather Service.

The BLM reported aircraft, heavy equipment, fire engines and hand crews are battling the fire. Terrain is also a problem.

