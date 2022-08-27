Two shot at Grand Sierra Resort and one dies

Fatal Shooting Graphic
Fatal Shooting Graphic(Source: MGN)
By Steve Timko
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 2:11 PM PDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A man is dead and police arrested a Reno resident early Saturday on an open murder charge.

The Reno Police Department said two men were shot in the area of the Grand Sierra Resort at about 1:38 a.m.

Police took both men to the hospital and one died, despite life-saving measures.

People Reno police described as “involved parties” were found at a local home. That led to the arrest of Carleja Royal, 22, on charges of open murder with a deadly weapon and battery with a deadly weapon. Open murder means the killing could have been first or second degree murder or manslaughter.

The investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 775-334-2121 or call or text Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or go to http://www.secretwitness.com.

