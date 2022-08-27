Sports Caravan, 8/26

8-26-22
By Mike Stefansson
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 12:11 AM PDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Week two of the Sports Caravan had a little bit of everything. Our Game of the Week came down to the final play while another contest saw an even more thrilling finish. Our Player of the Week put together one of the best halves we’ll see this season.

All that and a whole lot more is in this week’s edition of the Sports Caravan. We’ll see you next Friday at 11:15 p.m. as the season rolls on!

8-26-22
8-26-22

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews pull a car from Prosser Reservoir on Sunday, August 21
Body pulled from Prosser Reservoir officially confirmed as Kiely Rodni
Hug High School fights
Fights at Hug High School emerge during first week of school
EV cables cut near Legends in Sparks.
EV charging cables cut at local businesses
Fatal Shooting Graphic
Teen killed in apparent self-defense shooting in Winnemucca
Former manager of Children's Museum speaks out
Former manager of Carson Children’s Museum speaks out

Latest News

Sports Caravan, 8/26: Part Three
Sports Caravan, 8/26: Part Three
Sports Caravan, 8/26: Part Two
Sports Caravan, 8/26: Part Two
Sports Caravan, 8/26: Part One
Sports Caravan, 8/26: Part One
Hager Plates Five in Reno’s 13-4 Rout Over Sacramento