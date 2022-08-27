Sports Caravan, 8/26

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Week two of the Sports Caravan had a little bit of everything. Our Game of the Week came down to the final play while another contest saw an even more thrilling finish. Our Player of the Week put together one of the best halves we’ll see this season.

All that and a whole lot more is in this week’s edition of the Sports Caravan. We’ll see you next Friday at 11:15 p.m. as the season rolls on!

8-26-22

