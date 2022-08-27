Olympic Valley man dies in crash near Truckee

Fatal crash graphic.
Fatal crash graphic.(Associated Press)
By Steve Timko
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 8:27 PM PDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TRUCKEE, Calif. (KOLO) -One person died Friday when a box truck crossed the center line of California 89 near Truckee and crashed into three vehicles going the other way, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The CHP did not release the names of those involved, but the deceased is a 37-year-old man from Olympic Valley, Calif.

The CHP said the 2018 International box truck driven by a 43-year-old Vallejo, Calif., man was going north on California 89 near Goose Meadows Campground at about 1:20 p.m Friday. when he crossed over the center line.

The box truck sideswiped a 2023 Ford Eco and a 2006 Subaru Outback and crashed head-on into a 2014 Subaru Impreza, killing the Impreza driver, the CHP said.

The Ford driver, a 42-year-old Tempe, Ariz., woman, was not injured and the Outback driver, a 42-year-old Truckee woman, received minor injuries. A 52-year-old man from San Pablo, Calif., who was a passenger in the box van also received minor injuries, the CHP said.

Drugs or alcohol do no appear to be a factor. The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Officer D. Lack at 530-563-9200.

