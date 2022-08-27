Justice Abbi Silver to resign from Nevada Supreme Court

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Justice Abbi Silver of the Nevada Supreme Court submitted her resignation letter on Friday. The reigning supreme court justice is stepping down on September 29th.

Justice Abbi Silver has been part of the state’s highest court since November of 2018. She was elected unopposed to an open seat.

Gov. Steve Sisolak said Justice Silver has presided over every court in the state and was the first presiding justice of the first all-female panel of the Nevada Supreme Court.

Today Justice Abbi Silver submitted her resignation from the Nevada Supreme Court—Department F. She has made a tremendous impact on our State in her decades of service. Thank you so much, Justice. Kathy and I are wishing you and your family all the best. pic.twitter.com/4IwNoNMUOP — Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) August 26, 2022

The judge cited “unforeseen circumstances” as to why she is leaving. Justice Silver adds in her resignation letter that she wants to spend more time with family.

The Judicial Selection Commission will submit three nominees for the governor to appoint for the remainder of the term.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.