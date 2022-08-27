Information sought on attempted vehicle theft in Sparks

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -Someone tried to steal a vehicle Saturday morning in the industrial area of Sparks.

The Sparks Police Department released a photogram of a man it wants to talk to about the attempted theft.

It happened about 8 a.m. Saturday in the 800 block of Bergin Way near the intersection of Glendale Avenue and McCarran Boulevard.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 775-353-2231 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or go to http://www.secretwitness.com.

