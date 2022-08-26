Thrifting Burning Man outfits: A way to give back and save

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - This Sunday is the start of the week-long event, Burning Man. Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada is a one-stop shop for your fashion needs on the Playa. From hula-hoops, backpacks, hats, and sunglasses this thrift shop has it’s very own Burning Man Rack to get those last minute staple pieces.

Sara Stephenson, Assistant Manger with Catholic Charities shared the top things to have with you at the event,

“You’ll want to make sure you have a bike to get around, a jacket, something to protect you from the elements like a mask, that Playa dust can really start to irritate you, a cup with a lid, and boots and glasses to really just protect yourself,” Stephenson said.

Thrift shopping is also a sustainable way to shop. Catholic Charites mentioned by shopping at their stores is a way to give back since all their profits stay local. Their profit will go to Catholic Charities dining halls, housing, and their food pantry.

