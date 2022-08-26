Reno City Council selects three finalists for Ward 5 vacancy

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno City Council is one step closer to appointing a new member, whittling down the field from 36 candidates to three on Thursday.

Alex Goff, Eliot Malin and Kathleen Taylor are the three finalists vying to represent Ward 5, which covers Northwest Reno.

The seat was left vacated following the departure of Neoma Jardon, who left to join the Downtown Reno Partnership.

The candidates now move onto meet-and-greets, scheduled for August 30th and 31st. The selection is expected to be made on September 7th.

More details can be found below.

From the City of Reno:

The City of Reno is calling on residents to participate in the Reno City Council Ward 5 appointment process by submitting questions for the three finalists or attending one of two upcoming meet and greet events.

The finalists are:

Next week, community members and finalists will have the opportunity to participate in two public meet and greets:Tuesday, August 30 from 5-7 p.m. at Reno City Hall located at 1 E 1st St. in the Council Chamber. The public may also join via Zoom: Webinar Registration. Wednesday, August 31 from 5-7 p.m. at Reno Fire Station 11 located at 7105 Mae Anne Ave.

At the meet and greets, each finalist will be granted a brief opening and closing statement, and in between will field publicly generated questions from the City Clerk. Residents are encouraged to pre-submit questions for the candidates.

Following those meetings, on Wednesday, September 7 at 10 a.m., Council will interview the finalists and make a selection at a special meeting.

For background, Neoma Jardon previously served as the Ward 5 member of City Council, but recently resigned from her position to become the new Executive Director of the Downtown Reno Partnership (DRP).

At today’s special meeting, Council discussed and selected three finalists for the Ward 5 vacancy.

At the special meeting of the Reno City Council on August 12, 2022, Council discussed the vacancy and voted to move forward with an appointment process. Per Reno City Charter and NRS, an appointment must be finalized within 30 days of the vacancy.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.