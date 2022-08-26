Reno Advocates develop an ‘In-Depth Guide of Homelessness in Washoe County’

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - For the last nine months, representatives with the ACLU, Soil Solidarity and the Nevada Youth Empowerment Project have been reviewing 10 different local programs used to serve the unhoused.

Their research resulted in a 26-page ‘In-Depth Guide Of Homelessness In Washoe County’, which was presented to dozens of local advocates Thursday night at the Holland Project.

“There’s a lot of misinformation, there’s a lot of things we genuinely didn’t know and we wanted to get mostly advocates and community members on the same page,” said co-author and co-founder of Soil Solidarity, Katie Colling.

She explains the report breaks down the programs (Community Assistance Center (CAC), Nevada Cares Campus, Village on Sage Street, Hope Springs, Our Place, Project Restart, Eddy House, Safe Camp, Family Promise of Reno/Sparks Inc. and Nevada Youth Empowerment Project) by cost per bed, per year.

“We noticed that the Cares Campus, which is the biggest one with 600 and some people in it, is $25,000 per bed, per person,” said Colling. “Our Place, which is a better model for shelters. It’s a women and seniors and family shelter, they’re only $9,900 a bed and they’re providing a better service.”

Highlighting that it’s not about how much is being spent, but how the funds are being allocated.

Another topic in the white paper is social change.

“Stop the sweeps, we need to be sending out case managers not police to sweep people out from wherever they are in the city and the second thing is permanent supportive housing for all. We want case managers in almost all developments because everybody could use that help,” said Colling.

Those in attendance got a chance to discuss the findings and offer inside as well as recommendations.

“They took it upon themselves to write this white paper,” said Bridget Tevnan, community advocate. “I think that’s really powerful from a community standpoint.”

According to data by Built for Zero, more than 1,800 adults are experiencing homelessness in Washoe County.

The authors said they will be sending their findings to state and local leaders.

To read the full report, which includes more data and recommendations for government agencies and the faith community, go to https://drive.google.com/file/d/1WySgXTC84xRIDaGUmNuTkEX_3-fZoARk/view.

