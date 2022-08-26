Officials: 2 hurt in small sport aircraft crash in Nevada

Two people were injured in the crash
Two people were injured in the crash(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 4:15 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOULDER CITY, Nev. (AP) - Two people were hurt in the crash of a small sport aircraft near an airport and Interstate 11 east of Las Vegas, authorities said Friday.

Boulder City firefighters reported that injuries were minor after the single-engine Flight Design General Aviation GmbH went down about 1:30 p.m. near a solar power array, city spokeswoman Lisa LaPlante said. Solar equipment was not damaged.

The Federal Aviation Administration said two people were on the aircraft when it crashed south of Boulder City Municipal Airport.

The FAA said the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.

