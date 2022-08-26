Inyo County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing hiker

The Inyo County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding Than Trong Quang, who disappeared in Inyo County.(The Inyo County Sheriff's Office)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 4:05 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
INYO COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Inyo County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing hiker they say disappeared earlier in the week.

They received a call Monday for the missing hiker at Red Lake/Split Mountain. Than Trong Quang and two others left Red Lake trailhead early on Aug. 21 to climb the north slope of Split Mountain.

At approximately 13,000 feet, one member of the hiking party waited 60-90 minutes for Quang and another party member. Quang had indicated he would fall behind, wait for them, or head down.

He was last seen around 3:00 p.m., while the other two members made it back to the car 3:30 a.m. Monday morning.

Quang did not return to pick up a helmet and jacket he had stashed, and the other members of the party did not see him on their descent.

Search and rescue teams looked for Quang in the Red Lake area for several days afterwards, but found no evidence of him.

The hot weather and high elevations were cited by search and rescue teams as factors that have complicated the efforts to find Quang.

Anyone with relevant information is asked to call the Inyo County Sheriff’s Dispatch at 760-878-0383.

