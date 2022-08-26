Hager Plates Five in Reno’s 13-4 Rout Over Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (Reno Aces) - An offensive barrage led by a five-RBI night from Jake Hager propelled the Reno Aces (68-52) past the Sacramento River Cats (52-68) in a 13-4 victory Thursday night at Sutter Health Park.

Corbin Carroll gave the Aces a quick 1-0 lead with a leadoff 463-foot solo homer to center in the first inning.

Reno went on to outscore the River Cats 12-4 in the remaining frames capped off by a bases-clearing single from Hager in the seventh to cement the 13-4 victory.

The win was awarded to Taylor Widener (W, 2-2) after the reliever allowed an earned run on one hit, no walks and struck out a batter in two innings of relief.

Aces Notables:

Jake Hager: 1-for-5, 5 RBI, BB.

Corbin Carroll: 2-for-2, 2B (11), HR (7), 3 RBI, 4 BB.

Drew Stankiewicz: 1-for-4, 2B (1), 3 RBI, R, BB.

Jose Herrera: 2-for-2, 2B (1), RBI, 4 R, 2 BB.

Keynan Middleton: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K’s in MLB rehab appearance.

The Aces continue their six-game road series against the Sacramento River Cats, Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, that runs through Sunday, August 28th. After the River Cats, Reno will return to Greater Nevada Field for a six-game homestand against the Las Vegas Aviators, Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, starting Tuesday, August 30. Tickets for the upcoming homestand and the entire 2022 season are available at RenoAces.com or Text 21003.

