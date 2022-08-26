Git-R-Smoked excited to defend their “Best in the West” title at this year’s rib cook-off

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 10:43 AM PDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - When Kevin McFarland, owner of Git-R-Smoked BBQ Catering won the top prize at the Nugget Casino Resort’s Rib Cook-Off last year, he was the first person from Northern Nevada to do so in over 20 years.

Next week, he’s firing up his smokers again to defend that title. He stopped by Morning Break to give the KOLO 8 crew a taste of his award-winning ribs and share what he’s looking forward to the most at this year’s competition.

The 2022 Best in the West Nugget Rib Cook-Off takes place Wednesday, Aug. 1 through Monday, Sept. 5.

And be sure to tune into Morning Break on Thursday, Sept. 1 as we do our show live from Victorian Square, right in the middle of the cook-off. Shows starts at 9 a.m.

