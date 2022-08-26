Children with ADHD finding success with Neurotherapy

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - There’s a common story with middle schoolers diagnosed with ADHD. They can be put on mediation and do fine. They can undergo behavioral therapy.

But for one 8th grader we talked to his life changed beginning last January.

That’s when his parents, after several interventions decided he should try Neurotherapy.

“They might go with behavior modification treatment, says Heather Flowers a Neurotherapist located in Reno. “Or some other cognitive behavioral treatment. But this actually gets to the heart of what the matter is, where the brain is working out of control. And the child or adult finds it incredibly difficult to focus and concentrate,” she says.

Flowers says initially she can work with a physician who has prescribed ADHD medication and combined it with Neurotherapy. In other instances, the child is not using medication at all.

Patients come to her clinic once a week and work on a video game or other stimulus projected on a screen to get the brain to work differently. For the ADHD patient sessions can last for 22 minutes. But Flowers says the goal is to reach 30-minutes per session.

The process is non-invasive. For the ADHD patient Flowers says it can take up to a year to find success.

“I do a very thorough report,” says Flowers of her initial assessment. “A blueprint of what’s going on with brain activity where the brain is not acting like it should. Where it works too hard or not working where it aught. And we strengthen areas that need strengthening, quiet the areas that need quieting. And it works on various bandwidth of the brain,” she says.

Children under six years of age are not appropriate for Neurotherapy as they can’t sit long enough.

Preferred Provider Organizations or PPS tend to pay for the treatment. HM0S or Health Maintenance Organization do not.

One mom we talked to says her child has benefitted greatly from the treatment.

Comparing her child who wouldn’t leave the car when the school bell rang last year to the first day of school this year.

“He couldn’t get rid of me fast enough,” she says.

“He’s just a totally different kid.”

