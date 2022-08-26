Celebrate National Dog Day by bringing your dogs to Reno’s very own Zoom Room

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 10:47 AM PDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Aug. 26 is National Dog Day where the whole country goes crazy posting pictures of their furry friends on all the social medias. But the Zoom Room in Reno is all about the dogs every day of the year.

KC Gardner, the owner of Zoom Room Reno Summit, stopped by Morning Break to share how the Zoom Room is not only a place for your dog to get out his or her “zoomies” or even learn new tricks, they also specialize in helping dogs with disabilities improve their balance, coordination and gross motor skills.

Along with KC, dogs Aja and Luka, came on the show to show off what they’ve learned at the Zoom Room.

For more information, follow Zoom Room Reno Summit on Facebook and Instagram. They’re located at 13925 S Virginia Street #200.

