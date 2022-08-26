BLM finishes wild horse gather near Ely

ELY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Bureau of Land Management announced Friday afternoon they have wrapped up a wild horse gather in Elko and White Pine counties about 60 miles north of Ely.

1,897 excess wild horses were gathered from public lands, according to BLM data. They will treat up to 50 mares with a population suppression vaccine and release them.

Up to 50 stallions will also be released.

According to BLM, the purpose of the gather was to reduce overpopulation of wild horses inside and outside of the area they call the Triple B Complex.

They say there was not enough water and or forage to support the number of horses in that area, and the action was taken in order to prevent further degradation of public lands, and to restore ecological balance and multiple use relationship on public lands.

“The gather was crucial to ensuring public land health, as well as the health of the horses. Both continue to be at risk due to herd overpopulation and exceptional drought conditions,” said Robbie McAboy, Ely District Manager.

The horses were transported to the Indian Lakes Off-Range Wild Horse and Burro Corral in Fallon, and to Sutherland Off-Range Corrals in Utah.

There, they will be readied for the BLM’s adoption and sale program. Any horse not adopted or sold will be placed in long-term pastures where they will be cared for while retaining their status as wild.

