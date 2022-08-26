Authorities ask for public’s help in Joy Lake Fire investigation

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District and the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the Joy Lake Fire.

The fire started on Aug. 14 and threatened 2,000 homes in and around Galena Creek as well as a high school, elementary school, geothermal plant, Highway 580 and other kinds of infrastructure.

FEMA fire management assistance was granted to help deal with the blaze on Aug. 15.

In a Facebook post, the TMFPD said the investigation may take several weeks. They also ask people not to speculate about a cause of potential involvement.

Anyone with reliable information is asked to call detective George Gomez at 775-328-3326.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.