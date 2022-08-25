WCSO warns of people impersonating law enforcement

The pair produced silver star shaped badges when asked for identification but refused to give their names
Washoe County Sheriff's Office
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 9:26 AM PDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of at least two people they say have impersonated law enforcement.

According to the sheriff’s office, the two men were first reported approaching a residence on Eastlake Boulevard on Monday. They told a resident that they were Washoe County Sheriff’s detectives responding to a call of a suspicious person in the area.

WCSO says they had not received any calls for service in that area at the time of the incident, nor were there any detectives or undercover units working in the area.

The pair produced silver star-shaped badges when asked for identification, but refused to give their names.

They are described as clean-shaven, white male adults in their 30′s. One of them wore a black t-shirt, dark blue pants, a black hat, and had brown eyes. The second person wore a maroon-colored shirt with blue plants and had light brown hair.

The pair were also seen driving an unmarked silver Ford Explorer with spotlights on each side. Neither was seen carrying a firearm, handcuffs, or other law enforcement related material.

“The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office would like residents to know, if approached in a similar situation, Deputies would never fail to provide their name, badge, or commission number.  Members of the public who may find themselves in similar circumstances or are suspicious that someone might be impersonating a member of law enforcement, should call the WCSO non-emergency dispatch line at (775) 785-9276 or call 911,” WCSO said in a press release on the matter.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 775-328-3001 and reference case #WC22-4347.

