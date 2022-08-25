Washoe County Sheriff’s Office reports one case of ‘Rainbow Fentanyl’

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - In an area that has become saturated with Fentanyl products, drug dealers are competing to get new customers.

“Seems like there are some people who are trying to create a brand by having a different color or a multicolor product,” said Lieutenant Brandon Zirkle, Washoe County Sheriff’s Office.

This new variation has been labeled ‘Rainbow Fentanyl’.

The multi-colored powdered version is new to most law enforcement agencies, Zirkle believes the look is purely a marketing strategy.

“It doesn’t necessarily have a different effect; it doesn’t have a different price with it,” he said.

One instance of the rainbow opioid has already been found in Washoe County, with more expected.

The Regional Narcotics Unit arrested a Reno man on Aug. 3 after allegedly finding him with a quarter pound of fentanyl. (WCSO)

“We were conducting an operation and wound up with a traffic stop of a subject who had a lot of drugs with him but did have some different colored fentanyl in there, and this multicolor fentanyl,” said Zirkle.

While Zirkle says there is no evidence that it’s being marketed to younger people, many are concerned the colors could confuse kids into thinking is candy.

“Like when they did the flavors with Juul,” said Yolanda Chatwood, program manager at Join Together Northern Nevada (JTNN). You have to be careful because they try to entice the youth through these colored forms.”

It only takes two milligrams of fentanyl, about the weight of a grain of salt, to cause a fatal overdose.

Chatwood said JTNN is trying to get the message out to parents and the community.

“During our parent classes because I think, if the parents know, they are more apt to have those conversations, and we’re also going to be talking to teachers and counselors and other people who are involved in the youth’s lives,” she said.

According to Zirkle, overdose deaths rose in the first quarter of 2022, compared to the last quarter of 2021. The good news is “in our region, we had no fentanyl-related overdose deaths this year of anybody under the age of 18,” said Zirkle.

He adds the county has seen several cases involving powder fentanyl. Authorities will continue to work on finding more information about this new trend.

In the next few months, JTNN will be launching a fentanyl campaign to bring more awareness and talk to families about what they can do to keep it out of their homes.

The nonprofit has free fentanyl test strips and naloxone.

