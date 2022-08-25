Urban Roots project helps start new gardens

The Gardening for All program by Urban Roots will help start gardens.
The Gardening for All program by Urban Roots will help start gardens.(Urban Roots)
By Steve Timko
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 7:45 PM PDT
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -People who need help starting a garden in their home, school, business or non-profit can apply at Urban Roots through Sept. 23.

This is the second year for the Gardening for All project.

Apply here: https://www.urgc.org/gardening-for-all

“We are so excited to open this program for a second year to help subsidize gardens for individuals around town so they can discover the benefits of growing their own food and cooking with fresh ingredients,” Sydney Callahan, executive director of programs and staff for Urban Roots, said in a statement.

Applicants accepted into the program work alongside the Urban Roots team to design the garden bed and its contents. Afterward, the Urban Roots team gathers materials and both parties build the garden beds. The team provides four seasonal gardening consultations to map out planting and troubleshoot issues. Prices start at $600, however scholarships are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

