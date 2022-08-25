Sex offender out on bail sentenced to life after failed attempt to flee

By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 1:39 PM PDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Reno man has been sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 35 years after attempting to flee on the day of his original sentencing.

36-year-old Joseph Walton Brown pled guilty earlier this year to one count of sexual assault on a minor under 14 years of age. He was released after posting his $100,000 cash bail.

Authorities say Brown then tried to flee on the morning of his original sentencing. He was located a short time later near the area of I-80 and Vista Boulevard after cutting off his ankle monitoring bracelet.

Brown was found to have a cell phone and a large amount of cash in his possession when he was arrested.

The sentence is the culmination of an investigation into Brown that began in April 2021 when detectives with the Reno Police Department received a tip that he and a female accomplice had sexually assaulted a 9-year-old relative to the female.

Their investigation found Brown and 21-year-old Adriana Jane Clark drugged and filmed the sexual abuse of the child victim. Clark also pled guilty to a charge of sexual assault on a minor under 14 years of age and was given a sentence of 35 years to life in prison.

