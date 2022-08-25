Reno Fire Department to host Fill the Boot this weekend

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Fire Department will be out this weekend for its Fill the Boot fundraiser.

The department will be at the corner of S McCarran Boulevard and South Virginia Street this Saturday to raise money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

They will be out collecting money on Aug. 27 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Fill the Boot has been a tradition for nearly 70 years as a way to raise money in the fight against various diseases. Reno Fire says every year, they’ve given millions to the MDA for research and family services.

