Reno Fire Department to host Fill the Boot this weekend

Reno firefighters will be on the corner of South McCarran Boulevard and South Virginia to Fill the Boot for research to fight muscular dystrophy(The Reno Fire Department)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 2:01 PM PDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Fire Department will be out this weekend for its Fill the Boot fundraiser.

The department will be at the corner of S McCarran Boulevard and South Virginia Street this Saturday to raise money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

They will be out collecting money on Aug. 27 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Fill the Boot has been a tradition for nearly 70 years as a way to raise money in the fight against various diseases. Reno Fire says every year, they’ve given millions to the MDA for research and family services.

