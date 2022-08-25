Open for Business: Quench Botanica creates skincare products with mountain living in mind

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 11:03 AM PDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The tagline on Quench Botanica’s website reads, “The mountains are calling... is your skin ready?” That perfectly sums up the purpose behind Vina Shih’s unique skincare line. Her products are designed for those living, working and playing in the dry climate of the Tahoe Basin.

Shih stopped by Morning Break to explain how her various products are all handcrafted in Truckee. They make facial serums, cleansers, oil, moisturizers, eye cream and lip balms. They also have a line of body care products including, soaps, body lotion, body cream and body polish.

Quench Botanica’s products can be purchased online, at various farmer’s markets and at the following retailers: FleetwoodSF in San Francisco, Calif; Verdi Market at the Reno Airport, Nev.; Wild Pines in Graeagle, Calif.; and Good Anya in Truckee, Calif.

You can also support Shih’s business by following her on Facebook and Instagram.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews pull a car from Prosser Reservoir on Sunday, August 21
Body pulled from Prosser Reservoir officially confirmed as Kiely Rodni
Hug High School fights
Fights at Hug High School emerge during first week of school
Fatal Shooting Graphic
Teen killed in apparent self-defense shooting in Winnemucca
Pyramid Lake with Anaho Island ii the background.
Two missing boaters found at Pyramid Lake
Boulter was arrested Thursday
Reno resident arrested for burglary in Sparks

Latest News

V&T Railway Polar Express
Get your tickets for V&T Railway’s Polar Express, limited number remain available
Join Together Northern Nevada Overdose Awareness Day
Join Together Northern Nevada to host community event and resource fair ahead of International Overdose Awareness Day
The program would be funded by the Abandoned Property Trust Account. (Pixabay)
Nevada State Treasurer files legislation to create student loan repayment program for underserved communities
Northern Nevada SPCA to host fee-waived adoption event this Saturday