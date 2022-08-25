Open for Business: Quench Botanica creates skincare products with mountain living in mind

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The tagline on Quench Botanica’s website reads, “The mountains are calling... is your skin ready?” That perfectly sums up the purpose behind Vina Shih’s unique skincare line. Her products are designed for those living, working and playing in the dry climate of the Tahoe Basin.

Shih stopped by Morning Break to explain how her various products are all handcrafted in Truckee. They make facial serums, cleansers, oil, moisturizers, eye cream and lip balms. They also have a line of body care products including, soaps, body lotion, body cream and body polish.

Quench Botanica’s products can be purchased online, at various farmer’s markets and at the following retailers: FleetwoodSF in San Francisco, Calif; Verdi Market at the Reno Airport, Nev.; Wild Pines in Graeagle, Calif.; and Good Anya in Truckee, Calif.

You can also support Shih’s business by following her on Facebook and Instagram.

