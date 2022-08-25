Northern Nevada SPCA to host fee-waived adoption event this Saturday

(KOLO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 9:53 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The SPCA of Northern Nevada is partnering with Lithia Reno Subaru to host a fee-waived pet adoption event this weekend.

All adoptable pets at their location will be fee-waived for the duration of the event, which will take place this Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Lithia Reno Subaru on 2270 Kietzke Lane in Reno.

The event comes as shelters struggle with adoptions being on the decline, while the number of animals surrendered to shelters rises.

The Humane Society will be hosting a similar event Thursday and Saturday from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

For more information on that event, click here.

