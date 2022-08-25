Nevada State Treasurer files legislation to create student loan repayment program for underserved communities

The program would be funded by the Abandoned Property Trust Account. (Pixabay)
The program would be funded by the Abandoned Property Trust Account. (Pixabay)(Source: Pixabay)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 10:08 AM PDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Treasurer Zach Conine has filed a bill draft request to establish a student loan repayment program for women’s health care professionals in underserved communities.

The draft request will be for the 2023 Legislation Session. The legislation is the result of a number of proposals received during the Nevada Recovers Listening Tour.

“Nevada currently has one of the highest student loan default rates in the nation and we’re facing significant challenges in attracting qualified healthcare professionals to our rural and low-income urban communities,” said Treasurer Zach Conine. “I look forward to working with the members of the Legislature on this proposal to keep our best and brightest students here in Nevada, while increasing access to vital healthcare services for all of our residents.”

The proposal would mean all new providers of health care graduating from a Nevada System of Higher Education institution would be eligible for up to $12,000 in student loan repayment in exchange for five years of service in underserved communities in Nevada.

Those underserved communities are defined as follows:

  • Qualified low-income census tracts or census tracts with a high level of social vulnerability as determined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention;
  • Tribal communities;
  • In communities with high rates of limited English proficiency; or
  • In areas that have been subject to historical instances of redlining, segregation, and other discriminatory practices.

The program would be funded by the Abandoned Property Trust Account.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews pull a car from Prosser Reservoir on Sunday, August 21
Body pulled from Prosser Reservoir officially confirmed as Kiely Rodni
Hug High School fights
Fights at Hug High School emerge during first week of school
Fatal Shooting Graphic
Teen killed in apparent self-defense shooting in Winnemucca
Pyramid Lake with Anaho Island ii the background.
Two missing boaters found at Pyramid Lake
Boulter was arrested Thursday
Reno resident arrested for burglary in Sparks

Latest News

Join Together Northern Nevada Overdose Awareness Day
Join Together Northern Nevada to host community event and resource fair ahead of International Overdose Awareness Day
Northern Nevada SPCA to host fee-waived adoption event this Saturday
Washoe County Sheriff's Office
WCSO warns of people impersonating law enforcement
Thursday AM Weather
Thursday AM Weather