Nevada State Treasurer files legislation to create student loan repayment program for underserved communities

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Treasurer Zach Conine has filed a bill draft request to establish a student loan repayment program for women’s health care professionals in underserved communities.

The draft request will be for the 2023 Legislation Session. The legislation is the result of a number of proposals received during the Nevada Recovers Listening Tour.

“Nevada currently has one of the highest student loan default rates in the nation and we’re facing significant challenges in attracting qualified healthcare professionals to our rural and low-income urban communities,” said Treasurer Zach Conine. “I look forward to working with the members of the Legislature on this proposal to keep our best and brightest students here in Nevada, while increasing access to vital healthcare services for all of our residents.”

The proposal would mean all new providers of health care graduating from a Nevada System of Higher Education institution would be eligible for up to $12,000 in student loan repayment in exchange for five years of service in underserved communities in Nevada.

Those underserved communities are defined as follows:

Qualified low-income census tracts or census tracts with a high level of social vulnerability as determined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention;

Tribal communities;

In communities with high rates of limited English proficiency; or

In areas that have been subject to historical instances of redlining, segregation, and other discriminatory practices.

The program would be funded by the Abandoned Property Trust Account.

