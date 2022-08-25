Nevada governor announces new water committee to address water shortage

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Governor Steve Sisolak is creating a new water committee that will look at how to use federal drought relief funds from the recently signed Inflation Reduction Act.

“They can help us best understand where we can most conserve, where we can most invest our dollars in order to get the best return to protect the residents of this valley, and work with the other states that are having the same situation,” Gov. Sisolak said.

He made the announcement Wednesday while on a tour of Lake Mead.

Gov. Sisolak says Southern Nevada has been ahead of the curve for decades when it comes to conservation, as we already use far less later than what the state is being allocated. Some of the actions include using a low level pumping station and asking residents to cut back on water use.

“As our population continues to grow, we have managed to use less water because of our focus on conservation and recycling,” he added.

Last week, the Bureau of Reclamation declared a Tier 2 water shortage on the Colorado River beginning in 2023. Arizona, Nevada, and Mexico have been asked to make cuts. Moving forward, all seven basin states must come up with a place on how they’ll reduce water use or else the federal government have said it plans to step in.

“I don’t want to point fingers at other states that we should’ve done more,” he said. “Now is the time that it is becoming more and more desperate, we need everybody to just pitch in a little more.”

The governor is also working on a water conservation and infrastructure package with federal money to help local governments.

