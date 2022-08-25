Music at the Marina Returns

Free live entertainment, cornhole and more
By Denise Wong
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 8:23 PM PDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Sparks is hosting the event again this Thursday, August 25, 2022 as part of its Hello Summer Celebration Series. Local band White Water will be performing at the free, family friendly event. Julie Duewel with the City of Sparks and Mike Biselli with White Water visited KOLO 8 to talk about what folks can expect and the free shuttle available.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews pull a car from Prosser Reservoir on Sunday, August 21
Body pulled from Prosser Reservoir officially confirmed as Kiely Rodni
Hug High School fights
Fights at Hug High School emerge during first week of school
Pyramid Lake with Anaho Island ii the background.
Two missing boaters found at Pyramid Lake
Fatal Shooting Graphic
Teen killed in apparent self-defense shooting in Winnemucca
Boulter was arrested Thursday
Reno resident arrested for burglary in Sparks

Latest News

The Gardening for All program by Urban Roots will help start gardens.
Urban Roots project helps start new gardens
Keeks, a service dog, served as Mayor For The Day at Reno.
Service Dog is Reno Mayor For The Day
Music at the Marina
Sparks Music at the Marina
Critically low reservoir prompts U.S. officials to cut Nevada’s water allotment by 8%
Nevada governor announces new water committee to address water shortage