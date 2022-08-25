Millions in federal grant funds for Harry Reid Airport announced

FOX5 Drone footage of Harry Reid International Airport
FOX5 Drone footage of Harry Reid International Airport(Ted Pretty/FOX5)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 2:32 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Senator Jacky Rosen announced nearly $10 million in federal grant funds for Harry Reid International Airport.

The two grants will help update the airport’s infrastructure and help reduce its carbon footprint.

One of those grants invests almost $7 million to rebuild and revamp the airport’s runway infrastructure. The other federal grant invests more than $3 million to help promote zero-emission vehicle use at the airport.

“Today, I’m proud to announce that Harry Reid International Airport will receive nearly $10 million dollars in federal funding to improve its runway infrastructure and help reduce its carbon footprint,” said Senator Rosen. “Nevada’s airports are critical to our state’s travel and tourism economy, and I will always continue working to make sure our airports have the resources they need.”

