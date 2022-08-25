LOOK: This dapper mail carrier is turning heads and melting hearts

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow/Gray News) - A Hawaii native is delivering more than just mail in Chicago. His love for fashion and postal service history is bringing joy to nostalgic neighbors.

Every morning, Kalani Han irons creases into his U.S. Postal Service uniform and shines his shoes.

The finishing touch is the skinny tie.

With his black gloves and dapper appearance, the Chicago letter carrier may be the most stylish mailman you’ll ever see.

“I’ve got the Club Master sunglasses and the hair done up in a pompadour, I’ve got the pencil mustache,” he said.

When Han delivers the mail on the city’s Northwest side, it’s like he stepped out of the 1950s or ‘60s.

And households love it.

“Folks always stop me on the street. I think the No. 1 thing I always hear is, ‘I can’t remember the last time I saw a mail carrier wear a tie.’”

The 31-year-old insists his throwback fashion statement isn’t a gimmick.

He’s intrigued by vintage attire and postal service history.

“I’ve always been very into fashion and history,” he said.

To ensure he looked authentic, he studied photographs of old post office attire, and he wears patches, buttons and coats that he collected from retired mailmen.

“I have this cap, I don’t wear it myself. Can’t mess up the hair. But I do have this on my belt and I wear it as an accessory,” he said.

Han was born in Hawaii, but he’s lived on the mainland most of his life.

He still keeps his connection to the 50th state, though.

“Almost every shirt that’s hanging up in my closet, every button-down shirt, is an aloha shirt. Got to represent Hawaii every day,” he said.

He’s also trying to bring positive attention to the postal service. He takes that role very seriously.

“The folks that I interact with on a daily basis, the folks that I work with, they’re the best part about the job. They make my day every day,” he said.

Han says being a letter carrier is tailor made for him ― and he definitely looks the part.

