Join Together Northern Nevada to host community event and resource fair ahead of International Overdose Awareness Day

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Every August 31 since 2001, countries, organizations, non-profits and individuals have recognized International Overdose Awareness Day.

Ahead of the globally recognized day, Join Together Northern Nevada is hosting an event and resource fair at Rancho San Rafael Regional Park. It’s happening Friday, Aug. 26 from 5-8 p.m.

JTNN executive director, Anne-Elizabeth Northan, and program manager, Yolanda Chatwood, stopped by Morning Break to share what the drug addiction and overdose rates are in Washoe County and how the community can ‘join together’ to help combat those statistics.

Friday’s community is for everyone. There will be music, speakers, community awareness/resource fair, and so much more! And if you can’t attend the event, there are other ways to support JTNN’s mission to create a healthy drug-free community by building successful partnerships to support prevention education and outreach.

First, you can make a donation or become a corporate sponsor for this event and others like it. Email Yolanda Chatwood at community@jtnn.org for more information. Second, you can contribute to their shoe drive. JTNN is needs 274 pairs of new or lightly used shoes for a memorial of “Lost Soles”. All shoes will be donated after the event on August 26th. Shoes can be dropped off at 505 S. Arlington Ave, Suite 110 in Reno.

For a look at JTNN’s other upcoming events, click here. Also, follow Join Together Northern Nevada on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

