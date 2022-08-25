Get your tickets for V&T Railway’s Polar Express, limited number remain available

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - All aboard! Santa Claus is coming to town and he’s riding the V&T Railway’s Polar Express. This is your chance to step into the beloved Christmas book and movie and experience the magic of the holiday in a whole new way. Riders are encouraged to wear their favorite pajamas, partake in caroling and a reading of the classic story on their way to the North Pole. All riders will receive hot chocolate and a holiday treat before Santa and his helpers board the train to give each rider the first gift of Christmas – a silver sleigh bell.

But you need to book your passage now. Operations manager, Allyson Bolton, and director and stage manager, Nicolle Larson, stopped by Morning Break to tell people that tickets are already 60% sold out.

Trains depart most nights, November 17 - December 23, 2022. Ticket prices vary depending on the time of year you visit. Packages include VIP Parlor Car, VIP Private Room, Deluxe Coach Private Table and Regular Coach.

You can also be a part of the cast that brings this magical experience to life. Auditions are being held September 10 and September 17 at the Eastgate Siding Depot. To schedule your audition time contact Nicolle Larson at nicolle@a-typical.com.

For more information about The Polar Express, click here.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.