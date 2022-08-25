Fallon Cantaloupe Festival returns this weekend

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Fallon Cantaloupe Festival & Country Fair returns bigger, better this weekend.

The 2022 festival brings the largest slice of Fallon ever with 120+ vendors, performances by major artists, and dozens of family activities

Over the course of three days, festival guests are enticed to the event with food and beverage, presenting cantaloupe beer and daiquiris. Vendors also include shopping and non-profit organizations, such as the Golden Owl Bookshop and The Quilt Mobile.

Throughout the weekend, families can attend the local farmers market, car show, and a carnival with more than 13 rides. Tons of activities are open for kids of all ages, including cowboy mounted shooting, kids mutton bustin’ and calf riding, skateboard competition, cornhole tournament, goat yoga, and the cutest cowboy and cowgirl contest.

Performing live on stage on opening night for this year’s festival is rock band Candlebox at the new, state-of-the-art Rafter 3C Center. Then on Saturday, country music star Chancy Williams is performing with special guest and rising singer/songwriter, Jared Hovis.

Doors open for both concerts at 6 p.m. with shows beginning at 7 p.m. Concert tickets are not included with festival tickets.

