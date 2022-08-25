Eastbound I-80 from Rock Blvd. in Sparks closed overnight

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Transportation will be closing the eastbound I-80 ramp from Rock Boulevard in Sparks overnight Thursday.

Intermittent ramp and lane closures will take place as NDOT undertakes routine surface repairs to the interstate bridge surface.

The ramp and lane closures will begin 8:00 p.m. Thursday through 2:00 a.m. Friday in the following areas:

Rock Boulevard on-ramp to eastbound I-80 will be closed, with locally-marked detours available.

Lanes on eastbound I-80 will be reduced to a single lane near Rock Boulevard. Speed limits will be reduced to 55 mph.

Drivers are to expect minor travel delays, and the schedule is subject to change.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.