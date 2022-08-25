Carson City Sheriff’s Office seeks juvenile runaway

Hamilton is driving a maroon 2001 Toyota Camry with Oregon license plate 014NDK(Carson City Sheriff's Office)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 4:40 PM PDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a juvenile runaway.

16-year-old Alyssa Hamilton left her home on Aug. 24 around 4:30 p.m. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and blue jeans.

She was last seen at the Chevron gas station on Rye Patch Road in Lovelock, Nevada off I-80 at 9:00 p.m. Police believe she may be headed to either Gilbert, Arizona, or Knoxville, Tennessee.

Hamilton is driving a 2001 Toyota Camry with Oregon license plates 011NDK. The vehicle is missing a hubcap on one of its front tires.

Anyone with information is urged to call their local law enforcement agency, or the Carson City Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at 775-887-2008.

