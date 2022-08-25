Carson City Sheriff’s Office launches smartphone app

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office has launched a free app app for iPhones and Android...
The Carson City Sheriff’s Office has launched a free app app for iPhones and Android smartphones to get sheriff’s office information.(CCSO)
By Steve Timko
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 4:05 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -The Carson City Sheriff’s Office has launched a free app for iPhones and Android smartphones to get sheriff’s office information.

This includes notifications about emergencies and otter events; get local government information, crime statistics and other information.

“You can submit a tip, locate sex offenders living in your neighborhood, look up inmate information, and stay up to date with links to our social media pages,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong said in a statement that communication with the public is embedded in the sheriff’s office core mission.

People can download the app from the app store for their smartphones.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews pull a car from Prosser Reservoir on Sunday, August 21
Body pulled from Prosser Reservoir officially confirmed as Kiely Rodni
Hug High School fights
Fights at Hug High School emerge during first week of school
Fatal Shooting Graphic
Teen killed in apparent self-defense shooting in Winnemucca
Pyramid Lake with Anaho Island ii the background.
Two missing boaters found at Pyramid Lake
Former manager of Children's Museum speaks out
Former manager of Carson Children’s Museum speaks out

Latest News

James Furman
Authorities: Sparks man had sex with child, made child porn
Hamilton is driving a maroon 2001 Toyota Camry with Oregon license plate 014NDK
Carson City Sheriff’s Office seeks juvenile runaway
(Source: MGN)
Eastbound I-80 from Rock Blvd. in Sparks closed overnight
FOX5 Drone footage of Harry Reid International Airport
Millions in federal grant funds for Harry Reid Airport announced