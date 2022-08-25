Carson City Sheriff’s Office launches smartphone app

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -The Carson City Sheriff’s Office has launched a free app for iPhones and Android smartphones to get sheriff’s office information.

This includes notifications about emergencies and otter events; get local government information, crime statistics and other information.

“You can submit a tip, locate sex offenders living in your neighborhood, look up inmate information, and stay up to date with links to our social media pages,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong said in a statement that communication with the public is embedded in the sheriff’s office core mission.

People can download the app from the app store for their smartphones.

