Authorities: Sparks man had sex with child, made child porn

James Furman
James Furman(Washoe County jail)
By Steve Timko
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 4:54 PM PDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -Authorities arrested a Sparks man Aug. 17 on charges he sexually assaulted a child and used a child to make pornography.

James Furman, 31, was booked for sexual assault of a child younger than 13, two counts of lewdness with a child younger than 14, two counts of using a child younger than 15 to make pornography and possession of child pornography.

The Northern Nevada Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received a tip in July from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that Furman was distributing child pornography, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office said.

Detectives got a search warrant for a home n the 5200 block of Vidette Meadows Drive in Sparks where they searched and seized electronic devices.

Detectives identified a child Furman knows. The child and the child’s family are being provided with services through the Child Advocacy Center, the sheriff’s office said.

The investigation continues.   Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 775-328-3320 and refer to case number WC22-3930.

