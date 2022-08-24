USAF jazz band coming to Carson City and Reno

The shows will happen this Sunday and Monday
The shows will happen this Sunday and Monday(The City of Carson City)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 1:42 PM PDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO AND CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The USAF jazz band will be coming to Reno and Carson City this Sunday and Monday.

The first concert will begin on Aug. 28 at 3:00 p.m. in the backyard of the Governor’s Mansion in Carson City.

Carson City officials suggest attendees bring their own seating, snacks and beverages for the two hour concert.

Their next concert will be on Aug. 29 at 7:00 p.m. at the new We The Theater in Reno.

Both of the concerts are free to attend.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews pull a car from Prosser Reservoir on Sunday, August 21
Body pulled from Prosser Reservoir officially confirmed as Kiely Rodni
Hug High School fights
Fights at Hug High School emerge during first week of school
Pyramid Lake with Anaho Island ii the background.
Two missing boaters found at Pyramid Lake
Fatal Shooting Graphic
Teen killed in apparent self-defense shooting in Winnemucca
Boulter was arrested Thursday
Reno resident arrested for burglary in Sparks

Latest News

Nevada Senate candidate Adam Laxalt blasts Biden’s student debt relief
Nevada law enforcement agencies partner up to catch impaired drivers
Four people were displaced by the fire
4 displaced in Sun Valley fire
Christopher has been missing since Tuesday afternoon
Mineral County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman