USAF jazz band coming to Carson City and Reno

RENO AND CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The USAF jazz band will be coming to Reno and Carson City this Sunday and Monday.

The first concert will begin on Aug. 28 at 3:00 p.m. in the backyard of the Governor’s Mansion in Carson City.

Carson City officials suggest attendees bring their own seating, snacks and beverages for the two hour concert.

Their next concert will be on Aug. 29 at 7:00 p.m. at the new We The Theater in Reno.

Both of the concerts are free to attend.

