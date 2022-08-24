The Road Ahead with RTC: Kings Row Project Phase II Completed

SPONOSORED: The RTC recently wrapped up construction on phase two of the Kings Row Project. For this phase, the project limits were from Wyoming Avenue to North McCarran Avenue, and the RTC was able to make some great improvements, including placing new asphalt pavement, adding ADA-compliant sidewalks, striping new bike lanes, and some minor utility work.

The RTC has been hearing great things from people who live in - and commute through – this neighborhood. People are really enjoying the new sidewalks and bike lanes. It has improved the quality of life for people in this neighborhood. Our goal was to make this roadway better for everyone, whether you walk, bike, ride the bus, or drive your car, and from the feedback the RTC has been getting, it sounds like we were able to do that.

Phase two of the Kings Row Rehabilitation was the final phase of the project. The RTC completed phase one earlier this year. Together, both phases represent an $8.25 million investment in our community. The RTC appreciated the community’s patience during the construction process, and the project is now complete. There will be no more major lane or road closures or detours, but crews will still be finishing up minor punch-list items over the next few weeks.

Learn more at rtcwashoe.com

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.