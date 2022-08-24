Reno’s Smiling With Hope Pizza for sale

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Smiling with Hope Pizza is for sale, after the owners decided to retire.

“The hardest part about leaving is our customers, really,” said co-owner Judy Gloshinski. “I mean they’re the reason we’re here.”

The pizzeria has been open for seven years, earning national acclaim for its New York-style pies.

“It’s been a community-supported thing,” said co-owner Walter Gloshinski. “I just think the timing was right here, Reno was a perfect marriage for us. And we feel so lucky to have found it.”

What has made it so popular is also the reason why the Gloshinskis need to step away. All of the food is made from scratch by Walter, and it’s getting harder for him to fulfill the orders.

“We’re just getting too old. I can’t keep doing it, and we keep slowing down our amount of dough, and our days of operation,” explained Walter. “We can’t meet the demand, so we feel really bad about that.”

They’re now only open Thursday through Saturday. They start taking orders at 3 p.m. and usually sell out fast.

“It confuses people when they show up at 5 o’clock and we’re already out of dough,” said Walter.

“You know, I have to say every day I’m sorry, I’m sorry. It’s really hard to disappoint people,” added Judy.

They’re asking $275,000 for the business, which is ranked third in Yelp’s Top 100 Pizzerias in 2022. And it earned the top spot back in 2019.

“We get people from all over the world who come here to eat our pizza,” said Walter. “It’s very moving.”

Smiling With Hope Pizza also has a social cause, providing work to people with disabilities.

‘It’s a crime against humanity what we do to these people, most of them never work in their whole life,” said Walter. “People want to help people with disabilities, but they don’t know what to do. When you come in here and spend money, you know some of that is going into their pocket.”

The hope is whoever buys the business will keep the two workers on staff, but that’s not required in the sale. Those interested in making a bid can go to www.bizbuysell.com/Business-Opportunity/Smiling-With-Hope-Pizza-Renowned-Award-Winning-Pizzeria/2006166//?utm_source=bizbuysell&utm_medium=emailsite&utm_campaign=adsharedbyfriend&utm_content=headline&fbclid=IwAR2xbQSkrn_jD8qXdFtdOimH1gDt1stN72dZaHh7NTYafryHDhjPdy2TQnQ

“It’s a unique setting,” added Judy. “We’ve really been so lucky and we really don’t want to go. If we were 10 years younger, forget it. We’d be here.”

