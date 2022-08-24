Open for Business: Juice Box Yoga partners with local non-profits to give back to the community

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Juice Box Yoga is Reno’s go-to source for Bikram Yoga, Hot Pilates, Vinyasa and more. However, founder Tanya Bordner is just as interested in giving back to the community as she is in helping people get into shape.

She stopped by Morning Break to share her passion for getting small business owners involved in the community. One of the ways she does that is by partnering with local non-profits like Boxers and Buddies, based in Virginia City, to raise awareness and money for their causes.

Kaci Janson, the foster coordinator and spokesperson for Boxers and Buddies, and Amanda Christenhusz, the adoption and event coordinator, joined Bordner on the show to talk about their foster-based rescue operation.

This Saturday, the two organizations have partnered up for Puppy Yoga. However, the event is already sold out! But that doesn’t mean you can’t still help out Boxers and Buddies. Juice Box Yoga will be doing another raffle for your chance to win amazing prizes with all proceeds donated to Boxers and Buddies. Get your tickets at any of the locations for $5 per ticket. For a full list of upcoming classes, click here.

You can also support Boxers and Buddies in other ways. They are always in need of quality foster and adoption families, as well as monetary donations. You can also support this non-profit through regular shopping at Smith’s grocery store, Amazon and more. Click here to find out how.

Follow Juice Box Yoga on Facebook and Instagram and Boxers and Buddies on Facebook, Instagram and Tik Tok.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.