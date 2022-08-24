Newest addition to Capitol Police; K9 Honey

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Deputy Director for the Nevada Department of Public Safety Sheri Brueggemann did her best to administer the oath of office to K9 Honey.

But like most one-and-a-half-year old’s the Golden Lab’s attention was anything but focused. Instead, her handler Officer Kirk Stewart answered in the affirmative for her.

“This is the greatest job in the world. I am loving it,” says Officer Stewart of his most recent assignment.

Officer Stewart and Honey have been a team for a while now.

He trained for weeks in Henderson before coming back home to Carson City with Honey. He promises she will be focused when working to secure events in state buildings or responding to calls of suspicious packages.

“Actually her first day on the job was July 11th,” says Chief John Letos with the Nevada State Capitol Police. “We got a call for service for a suspicious package at a state facility. So, her very first day we responded to one of those,” says the Chief.

Honey will work in places like the legislature particularly if the building needs a sweep for dignitaries who may address a joint session.

She is toy driven, which means if she comes across something that smells like explosives, she will alert Officer Stewart. That’s because she knows she will receive her reward.

“She actually has an emotional response to odor,” says Office Stewart. “She gets very hyper and then super calm. And then we just sit…. go to the command of off it and have her toy,” he says.

Officer Stewart says K9 Honey is all business, and equally friendly.

For anyone who happens to see her during working hours don’t hesitate to stop and say “Hi.”

While K9 Honey’s major stomping grounds will be the Capitol Complex, she will also be called in for incidents in and around Carson City, or anywhere in Northern Nevada where law enforcement needs her help.

