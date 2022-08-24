Nevada law enforcement agencies partner up to catch impaired drivers

By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 1:11 PM PDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Law enforcement agencies from across Nevada are participating in a program aiming to catch impaired drivers across the state.

Starting Wednesday and lasting through Sept. 7, law enforcement agencies will be participating in a program known as Joining Forces to be on the lookout for impaired drivers.

349 people died on Nevada’s roadways last year, with impaired driving being one of the top two contributing factors in those crashes.

Nevada State Police urge people to use a designated driver or public transportation if drinking.

