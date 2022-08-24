Nevada Dems celebrate student loan forgiveness; call for further action

President Biden's plan would forgive $10,000 in debt for those making less than $125,000 a year
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 10:03 AM PDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Democratic Party is celebrating President Joe Biden’s plan for student debt forgiveness.

President Biden’s plan would do the following, as announced by the White House on Wednesday:

  • Provide $10,000 in debt forgiveness for those making less than $125,000 a year
  • Provide $20,000 in debt forgiveness for those who went to college with Pell Grants
  • Extend the pause on loan repayments through December
  • Allows you to cap your repayments at 5% of your monthly income

In a statement, the party said:

“We are grateful to see President Biden forgive $10,000 in student loan debt for those making less than $125,000 a year, as well as his decision to continue the federal moratorium on repayments. As our nation continues to recover from the Covid pandemic, easing the burden on those who’ve sought to improve their lives and careers benefits both students and our country alike.

“Student loan debt affects tens of millions of Americans, accounting for a combined total of 1.7 trillion dollars. The crushing weight of debt had forced countless Americans to put their lives on an indefinite hold, leaving many unable to buy homes, start families, or participate fully in the American dream. That same staggering cost of higher education negatively impacts our economy, as well, suppressing spending and blunting business growth at a time when the people of our nation most need relief and support.

“As we applaud this historic decision, we hope to see further action and call for the total forgiveness of all student loan debt. As Democrats, we remain resolute in our stance that higher education is a right, not a luxury – one that should be extended to all Americans as an investment in both our individual dreams and our collective success as a nation. We will continue to stand for Nevada’s working people, fighting to ensure that the incredible promise of this nation is enjoyed by one and all.”

