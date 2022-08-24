Mineral County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman

By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 11:58 AM PDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINERAL COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Mineral County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a woman who went missing Tuesday.

Wilda Richelle Christopher is described as being five-foot-nine and 180 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen after leaving work for lunch around 12:15 p.m. Tuesday in Hawthorne.

Christopher has been missing since Tuesday afternoon
Christopher has been missing since Tuesday afternoon(The Mineral County Sheriff's Office)
A missing person's poster for Wilda Richelle Christopher circulated by the Mineral County...
A missing person's poster for Wilda Richelle Christopher circulated by the Mineral County Sheriff's Department(The Mineral County Sheriff's Office)

She was supposed to be meeting a friend for lunch, but never arrived. Her cell phone and purse were located by family and friends at her residence.

Christopher is believed to be driving a 2012 White Chevy Impala with a Nevada license plate 661T22.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Mineral County Sheriff’s Office at 775-945-2434 or Secret Witness at 775-945-2500.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews pull a car from Prosser Reservoir on Sunday, August 21
Body pulled from Prosser Reservoir officially confirmed as Kiely Rodni
Hug High School fights
Fights at Hug High School emerge during first week of school
Pyramid Lake with Anaho Island ii the background.
Two missing boaters found at Pyramid Lake
Fatal Shooting Graphic
Teen killed in apparent self-defense shooting in Winnemucca
Boulter was arrested Thursday
Reno resident arrested for burglary in Sparks

Latest News

DAV Car Show and Raffle
DAV Car Show and Raffle
Managing Kid's Time
Managing Kid's Time
The shooting occurred Monday night
2 Sparks officers placed on administrative leave following shooting
Broadway Comes to Reno
Get your tickets now for the 2022-2023 season of Broadway Comes to Reno