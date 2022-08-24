Mineral County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman
MINERAL COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Mineral County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a woman who went missing Tuesday.
Wilda Richelle Christopher is described as being five-foot-nine and 180 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen after leaving work for lunch around 12:15 p.m. Tuesday in Hawthorne.
She was supposed to be meeting a friend for lunch, but never arrived. Her cell phone and purse were located by family and friends at her residence.
Christopher is believed to be driving a 2012 White Chevy Impala with a Nevada license plate 661T22.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Mineral County Sheriff’s Office at 775-945-2434 or Secret Witness at 775-945-2500.
