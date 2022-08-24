Mineral County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman

MINERAL COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Mineral County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a woman who went missing Tuesday.

Wilda Richelle Christopher is described as being five-foot-nine and 180 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen after leaving work for lunch around 12:15 p.m. Tuesday in Hawthorne.

Christopher has been missing since Tuesday afternoon (The Mineral County Sheriff's Office)

A missing person's poster for Wilda Richelle Christopher circulated by the Mineral County Sheriff's Department (The Mineral County Sheriff's Office)

She was supposed to be meeting a friend for lunch, but never arrived. Her cell phone and purse were located by family and friends at her residence.

Christopher is believed to be driving a 2012 White Chevy Impala with a Nevada license plate 661T22.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Mineral County Sheriff’s Office at 775-945-2434 or Secret Witness at 775-945-2500.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.