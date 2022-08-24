Man found guilty in Sparks domestic violence case

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A Sparks jury has found a man guilty of one count of domestic battery.

Otto Rene-Aguirre-Monroy was found guilty in an early August incident in which officers were dispatched for reports of a family disturbance.

Upon their arrival, the female victim told officers Aguirre-Monroy had become angry with her when she tried to prevent him from driving after he had been drinking. She said it then escalated to him pushing her, grabbing her by the arms, and pulling her hair to remove her from the driver’s seat.

This jury trial was the first of its kind held in the Sparks Municipal Court, and just the third held in Washoe County.

“Consistent with our “End the Silence of Domestic Violence” initiative, the Sparks City Attorney’s Office will aggressively prosecute crimes of domestic violence and stand up to defendants who use physical violence against their partners,” said Sparks City Attorney Wes Duncan. “Domestic violence will not be tolerated, and my office will use all of its resources to prosecute and deter this behavior in our community.”

Aguirre-Monroy was sentenced to 90 days in jail, suspended for one year due to spending two days in the Washoe County Jail, must complete 48 hours of community service, 26 weeks of domestic violence counseling, as well as a class on the effects of domestic violence.

He must also pay a fine of $300, as well as additional court fines and assessments, a $35 domestic violence fee, and be on a court compliance program in which he will be randomly alcohol and drug tested.

