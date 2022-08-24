Former manager of Carson Children’s Museum speaks out

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Children’s Museum in Carson City has now been closed for over a month after the arrest of 41-year-old Wilbert Calhoun, whose family was allegedly living inside.

His wife, who was the manager at the time of arrest, shared her side with KOLO8 News Now.

“I ended up losing my husband and my job and basically my whole everything, all in one swoop,” said Amber Calhoun.

The mother of five transitioned into management in March, while her husband did maintenance and repair. On June 30, she was helping set up for a fundraiser while Wilbert and the kids were at the museum.

“I guess during that time the baby slipped out looking for me,” said Amber.

Her two-year-old wandered into traffic and when deputies were dispatched, they realized this was their second time at this location and for the same incident.

“They originally took my husband for child neglect and that was the end of the night as far as I was concerned,” she said.

When the director of the museum arrived that day and officers escorted Wilbert out, they observed several signs of people living inside, including bags of clothes, dishes, sleeping bags and mattresses.

“The stuff that was found in there, we were actually starting to make donations bins. I was starting to work with other local charities to do like diaper banks... as well as the clothes and stuff like that,” said Amber. “We kind of started it with our own stuff, we have four daughters.”

The former museum manager explained the mattresses were there for an exhibit and activity she had planned.

When Wilbert was being transported to the jail, the museum’s director called deputies saying he had found weapons and cannabis in a janitorial area.

“I’ve never seen anything like this before,” said Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong during an interview back in July.

According to Furlong, three suppressors, a short barrel AK-47 and an AR-style pistol were found inside.

Amber claims her husband has a background in security and several certificates from the California Security Training Academy.

“With the recent school shootings, he wanted to make sure the children were as protected as possible,” she said. “He had medical kits there, everything that would be needed just in case.”

However, you must have a license to own suppressors and short-barreled rifles, which police say Wilbert does not have.

Before becoming manager, Amber was a volunteer at the museum and up until October of last year, she had been staying at a low-income apartment.

“They were just riddled with all kinds of pests and bugs so when it came time to renew the lease, we did not. We did not wanted to deal with that. We saved up our money to try to get into a new place,” she said.

Unfortunately, they couldn’t secure one in time. “So we started to stay at the hotel down the street.”

When that wasn’t possible, they would camp.

“We actually were very close with the USDA rural home loan,” said Amber. “The last requirement was that we needed to keep our job for a full year, August would’ve been my full year. So unfortunately I get to go back to square one.”

The wife and mother admitted staying a night or two at the museum due to the long work hours but denies living there. She also denied leaving children unsupervised for long periods of time at camp.

“I don’t think I’ve done anything wrong; I wouldn’t really do anything differently,” she said. “I can only play the game with the cards that I was dealt and did my best as far as the summer program went.”

Amber continues to work on finding stability for her family and said she’s sorry things worked out this way but will continue to move forward.

“I take care of my emotions after they go to bed.”

The Children’s Museum declined to comment, as an investigation is still ongoing.

Wilbert Calhoun has a preliminary hearing set for October 4.

The museum recently closed a community survey and according to the director, they will share a final report once it is complete.

