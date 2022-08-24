Family Time: Nevada Moms co-founder discusses the benefits of getting kids to spend more time outside

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 10:59 AM PDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - With school back in session, kids are spending more time indoors and in front of screens. Even when they come from school, they’re tired and mentally drained so it can be easy to let them watch hours of TV or spend time zoning out playing video games.

However, getting outside now is just as important as in the summer. Co-founder of Nevada Moms, Kacey Queen, stopped by Morning Break to discuss those benefits, and share ways she gets her kids off the phone and onto the trampoline.

Her family is also taking part in the “1000 Hours Outside” challenge. According to the website, “the entire purpose of 1000 Hours Outside is to attempt to match nature time with screen time. If kids can consume media through screens 1200 hours a year on average then the time is there and at least some of it can and should be shifted towards a more productive and healthy outcome!”

And while 1000 hours sounds daunting, Queen says that’s the point. When you set out to do anything for 1000 hours, you’re going to have fun failing. Because even if you don’t spend 1000 hours outside a year, you’re still getting outside while you try to reach that goal. The 1000 Hours Outside website has topical blogs, tracking worksheets and a full curriculum to get the whole family involved.

Nevada Moms has also posted their own article with ideas for getting kids outside here in Northern Nevada.

You can also follow Northern Nevada Moms on Facebook and Instagram.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews pull a car from Prosser Reservoir on Sunday, August 21
Body pulled from Prosser Reservoir officially confirmed as Kiely Rodni
Hug High School fights
Fights at Hug High School emerge during first week of school
Pyramid Lake with Anaho Island ii the background.
Two missing boaters found at Pyramid Lake
Fatal Shooting Graphic
Teen killed in apparent self-defense shooting in Winnemucca
Boulter was arrested Thursday
Reno resident arrested for burglary in Sparks

Latest News

Managing Kid's Time
Managing Kid's Time
The shooting occurred Monday night
2 Sparks officers placed on administrative leave following shooting
Broadway Comes to Reno
Get your tickets now for the 2022-2023 season of Broadway Comes to Reno
Open for Business - Juice Box Yoga with Boxers and Buddies
Open for Business: Juice Box Yoga partners with local non-profits to give back to the community