Family Time: Nevada Moms co-founder discusses the benefits of getting kids to spend more time outside

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - With school back in session, kids are spending more time indoors and in front of screens. Even when they come from school, they’re tired and mentally drained so it can be easy to let them watch hours of TV or spend time zoning out playing video games.

However, getting outside now is just as important as in the summer. Co-founder of Nevada Moms, Kacey Queen, stopped by Morning Break to discuss those benefits, and share ways she gets her kids off the phone and onto the trampoline.

Her family is also taking part in the “1000 Hours Outside” challenge. According to the website, “the entire purpose of 1000 Hours Outside is to attempt to match nature time with screen time. If kids can consume media through screens 1200 hours a year on average then the time is there and at least some of it can and should be shifted towards a more productive and healthy outcome!”

And while 1000 hours sounds daunting, Queen says that’s the point. When you set out to do anything for 1000 hours, you’re going to have fun failing. Because even if you don’t spend 1000 hours outside a year, you’re still getting outside while you try to reach that goal. The 1000 Hours Outside website has topical blogs, tracking worksheets and a full curriculum to get the whole family involved.

Nevada Moms has also posted their own article with ideas for getting kids outside here in Northern Nevada.

