Family of man killed in Washoe County Sheriff’s crash settles for $459,000

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The family of a man killed in a crash with a Washoe County sheriff’s deputy has been awarded more than $459,000.

Deputy Jade Brinson was fined $1,140 after pleading no contest to misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter.

The settlement contains to admission of liability and will resolve all claims brought against Washoe County.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.