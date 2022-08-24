Family of man killed in Washoe County Sheriff’s crash settles for $459,000

A motorcycle involved in a fatal crash with a Washoe County Sheriff's Office vehicle is loaded...
A motorcycle involved in a fatal crash with a Washoe County Sheriff's Office vehicle is loaded onto a truck.(Dan Pyke/KOLO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 9:19 AM PDT
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The family of a man killed in a crash with a Washoe County sheriff’s deputy has been awarded more than $459,000.

Deputy Jade Brinson was fined $1,140 after pleading no contest to misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter.

The settlement contains to admission of liability and will resolve all claims brought against Washoe County.

