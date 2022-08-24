Douglas Tahoe residents seek short-term rental ban

STATELINE, Nev. (KOLO) -Scattered among the homes in neighborhoods above the downtown business core at Stateline on Lake Tahoe south shore are literally dozens of licensed short term vacation home rentals or VHR’s occupied by a constantly changing crowd of visitors.

Some are here to enjoy the lake and surroundings, but many are here for celebrations and other gatherings.

“Bachelor parties and birthday parties. All sorts of parties where they are screaming and yelling and mostly drunk,” says longtime resident Linda Dengler.

There are, of course noise ordinances, rules about capacity, where and how you can park, but--she says--they are routinely ignored by the visitors and county code enforcement.

“Code enforcement does not violate owners for any of these things.”

So, she and other residents have launched a movement to press for a ban on short term rentals in residential areas, the Tahoe Douglas Neighborhood Group. She was gathering signatures in support of such a ban today and getting a variety of responses.

“There are those who come up and say ‘Yeah. I want to sign right now.’ Some people went home and called other people yesterday and they came to sign. So there’s a lot of that. and there’s people who would like to keep them, There’s people who work in relation to them, cleaning houses.”

That would describe a young lady who gave a sharp response when approached She cleans short term rentals. A ban--she says--would put her out of a job.

“Yes, definitely pull some of the VHR licenses that are super problematic with multiple, multiple complaints, but I don’t believe you should pull all VHR’s because of a few bad eggs.”

Her objection shifts the focus to another chronic problem at Tahoe, one that often escapes mention--the lack of affordable housing.

“Think about the people that actually work and help run this town,” she says. Without the locals you’ve got nothing. No one will serve you food or drinks if they can’t afford to live here.”

The debate shifts to an advisory committee meeting Wednesday at 1p.m. at the Round Hill Fire Station, then a vote by the Douglas County Commission in October.

In 2018, voters next door in South Lake Tahoe approved such a ban in residential areas.

